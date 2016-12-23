ED attaches properties of Rose Valley Group valuing Rs. 1,250 crore

more-in

In a major development involving the ongoing investigation in chit fund scam the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday evening attached huge properties of Rose Valley Group of companies against whom investigation is going on the chit fund scam.

The company was associated with the business of providing small credits to its customers, which it described as the business of "time share." It was described broadly as the Ponzy scheme scam in Bengal.

This list of attached properties includes hotels in several cities of the country, real estate properties, large tracks of land as well as a fleet of cars. A senior ED officials told The Hindu that the valuation of the attached properties is about Rs 1250 crore.

This is so far the biggest attachment of properties in the Ponzy scheme scam.

Gautam Kundu, chairman and managing director of the Rose Valley Group is behind bars since March 2015 for illegally raising money from the market.

Earlier this year the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted charge sheet against the Rose Valley Group and brought charges against Mr Kundu and other senior officials of the committee including criminal conspiracy (Section B of IPC) cheating ( Section of 420 of IPC) along with Section 4 and 6 of The Prize Chits Money Circulation Schemes banning Act.