Bengal town on the boil

Known for its history of political violence, Bhangar in South 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal is on the boil.

The agitation started over the ‘forced’ acquisition of 16 acres of farmland by the State government for the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL). Local residents told The Hindu that the land was acquired in the villages of Khamarait, Machhi Bhanga, Tona and Gazipur in the Bhangar II block. The process started two years ago.

They alleged that Trinamool Congress workers, led by the former MLA Arabul Islam, “have forced many of the farmers” to sell their land at “arbitrary” prices. This was against the government’s stand of not acquiring land without the consent of owners, they said.

The residents also alleged that Trinamool leader Abdur Rezzak Molla, known for his commitment to the cause of peasants when he had been in the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was “supporting” the land acquisition.

On November 3, policemen and Power Grid Corporation officials entered Khamarait and tried to set up a tower. After the residents protested, the police arrested six of them, including three women. , and slapped non-bailable charges on them.

Nirufa Bibi, a farmer, said she was “arrested and assaulted by the police.” “They kept me in the lock-up for 20 days and released me only when the media reached the Kashipore police station,” she said.

“The police have also filed cases against 400 farmers, but are silent on the charges against them,” said Sharmistha Chowdhury, one of the activists of the committee for land and livelihood protection, which works with the farmers.