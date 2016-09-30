Sohani Devi Dugar chose to embrace the Jain religious practice of a ritualistic fast unto death.

The house of the Dugars in the posh Mandeville Gardens of south Kolkata has been seeing an endless number of visitors for the past few days. Amidst chanting of Jain mantras, people trickle in silently and pay their respects to an elderly lady who has confined herself in one of the rooms of the house.

Sohani Devi Dugar, 83, chose to embrace santhara — a Jain religious practice of a ritualistic fast unto death. Thursday was the tenth day of santhara for Ms. Sohani Devi. Her decision came about after doctors could assure little hope of her recovery from an advanced stage of throat cancer.

‘A form of penance’



“In the past few days, thousands, including Jain monks, sadhvis and members of our community and others, have come to our home to visit my mother,” Kamal Dugar, son of Ms. Sohani Devi, told The Hindu. Mr. Dugar, a 58-year-old businessman, is evidently proud of his mother’s decision, but at times struck with grief at the imminent prospect of losing his mother.

Mr. Dugar was among the thousands who hit the streets of Kolkata in August 2015, after a judgment in the Rajasthan High Court declared the practice ‘illegal’, and rejoiced when the Supreme Court stayed the order nearly 20 days after the HC judgement.

“The decision of my mother to take up the highest form of penance under the Jain religion was accepted by all members of my family and subsequently, members of our community were informed. The process does not only involve giving up food and water but also aspiring for spiritual advancement of the soul by detachment from all worldly materials,” he said.

Shekhar Hattingiri, law professor and the maker of the critically acclaimed documentary Santhara: A Challenge to Indian Secularism? said that during his five year research on the subject, he was told by senior monks that about 10-12 santharas are approved and closely monitored by the Jain priesthood every year.

On the legal aspects of the matter, Mr. Hattingiri pointed out that the Supreme Court has temporarily suspended the implementation of the Rajasthan HC order till such time that the SC itself hears the case and rules on it.