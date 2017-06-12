2 held for assaulting transgender in Kolkata

more-in

A day after a transgender was allegedly assaulted on a moving train at the Tribeni station in Hooghly district, two persons were arrested by the Government Railway Police.

The incident took place on Saturday when Atri Kar, a schoolteacher, arrived at the Tribeni station.

“Soon after, a woman started to make offensive remarks at me,” said Ms. Kar. When she boarded the train, the accused blocked her path and [again] started making offensive comments again, Ms. Kar said, adding that she was being ‘targeted’ for being a trans gender.

“After the train departed from the station, she started hurling abuses at me. When I protested, she pushed me so hard that I almost fell down from the running train,” said Ms. Kar.