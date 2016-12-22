‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao,’ Mamata announces campaign to ‘unseat’ Modi

Describing the demonetisation of currency notes as the “biggest scam” in post independent India, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that Trinamool Congress (TMC) will undertake a week-long campaign with slogan “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao”. The campaign will begin on TMC foundation day on January 1.

She also raised questions on why any report on demonetisation was not tabled in the Parliament, when despite the disruptions, it could pass Bills on Income Tax and disability.

“The country is not safe in his leadership. On the slogan of Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao we will have campaigns across the State at booth level. The campaign will start on January 1 and will continue till January 8,” Ms Banerjee told journalists after holding a meeting with party functionaries at party headquarters.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson went on to elaborate and how demonetisation has affected people from all sections of society, particularly the farmers and workers.

“Banks have become cashless and your government has become faceless,” she said.

While Ms. Banerjee had held protests in Kolkata, Delhi and Lucknow and Patna, her announcement points out that she is going to the take the protests beyond 50 days time announced by the Prime Minister for situation to normalise.