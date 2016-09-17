: Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre B. Vignesh who attempted self immolation at a rally organised to highlight Tamil Nadu’s rights over the Cauvery river and to protest against the attack on Tamils in Karnataka succumbed to injuries at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) on Friday.

Hospital Dean Narayana Babu said Vignesh died at 11.05 a.m. on Friday. The body was handed over after conducting a post mortem examination. Vignesh was admitted to the hospital on Thursday at 4.40 p.m. with 93 per cent burns.

Vignesh, hailing from Gopalasamuduram near Mannargudi, was staying at Ambattur in Chennai. He was working in a private company. The youth was also an active functionary of the student wing of the Naam Tamilar Katchi.

Naam Tamilar Katchi founder Seeman and cadres paid their last respects to Vignesh. As the police refused to permit the body to be taken to the party office at Valasaravakkam citing the law and order situation, the cadres protested inside the hospital. Later, police officials held talks with them and the body was permitted to be taken to the party office.

Security stepped up

Security has been stepped up at Mannargudi, the native of Vignesh, ahead of his funeral on Saturday. About 500 police personnel have been drafted for bandobust for the funeral procession, according to police sources.

While Vignesh’s family members and relatives who are in Chennai are expected to reach here late in the night along with his body, many of his friends assembled near his house at West Street and were waiting to pay their last respects. Some had also put up hoardings in the town paying their tributes to him. His friends described him as a committed person who was keen on protecting and upholding the rights of Tamils. “We did not expect him to resort to this extreme step although we know him as a person with staunch views, especially on the rights of Tamils,” said a grief-stricken Sivachandran, one of his school mates.

(With inputs from M. Balaganessin)