: A young cadre of Nam Tamilar Katchi set fire to himself while taking part in the party’s procession taken out in protest against the attacks on Tamils in Karnataka following the simmering tension over Cauvery water. The self immolation bid shocked everyone who took part in the procession. The youth remains in a critical condition at Government Kilpauk Hospital, having suffered 93 per cent burns.

Even as party leader Seeman led the procession on Langs Garden Road, Pa. Vignesh of Mannarkudi rushed ahead and set himself on fire using a lighter. Startled by his action, other participants rolled him down on the road and poured water on him. Police personnel rushed him to Government Kilpauk Hospital where he has been undergoing treatment in the burns ward.

According to eyewitnesses, the youth was wearing clothes drenched with some kind of inflammable substance. When police personnel moved away from the head of procession slightly, the youth rushed ahead and poured some more fluid on himself and lit the fire just in front of Mr. Seeman and other leaders.

Party cadres said the youth had left a note appealing to student members of the party to come forward to fight for the rights of Tamils over Cauvery water. He also urged them to oppose the proposal to lay gas pipelines on the Cauvery riverbed.

Shocked over the incident, Mr. Seeman said, “This incident anguishes us and it should not recur. We expect cadres to express their sentiments through democratic means and not through violent methods.”

Earlier, amidst tight police security, Nam Tamilar party cadres took out the procession for retrieval of Tamils’ rights over the Cauvery river from Rajarathanam Stadium, Egmore. They also held placards with pictures of violence in Karnataka and LTTE leader V. Prabhakaran. The processionists raised slogans against the Union and State governments. At the end of procession, Mr. Seeman said, “We demand our rights over Cauvery water. We will not give up our rights.” He also condemned the silence of the Union Government and other regional parties over the issue. Film directors Cheran, Ameer and other leaders also participated in the protest. State’s health helpline provides counselling for people in distress, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline is 044-24640050.