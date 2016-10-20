The accused was nabbed from a relative’s house in Triplicane a day after the incident

The Thoraipakkam police arrested a 22-year-old man, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Perungudi.

The father of the victim lodged a complaint alleging that she was taken to a nearby house while the girl was playing outside her house in Perungudi on Monday and sexually assaulted. When her mother reached the house, the accused fled.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) and launched a search for the accused.

On Wednesday, police arrested the accused, Vijay (22), from his relative’s house in Triplicane. He was lodged in Central Prison.