A youth was arrested by the Vyasarpadi Police for allegedly attacking a woman in the neighbourhood after a quarrel arose over a game of carrom. The police said a few children were playing a round of carrom in front of J. Anbu’s house in Gandhipuram, Vyasarpadi, on Sunday evening.

Vinayagam (19), a resident of the area, insisted that he be included in the game. When the children refused, a quarrel broke out. On hearing the commotion, Anbu came out and intervened. An angry Vinayagam hit her with a log and fled. Following a complaint, he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. — Staff Reporter