Pattabiram police apprehended a youth who allegedly attempted to extort money from former Sriperumbudur MP and DMK functionary A. Krishnasamy.

Mr. Krishnasamy was MP from 1999 to 2009. He was also the Chief Whip of the DMK Parliamentary wing. Mr. Krishnasamy is now a member of the Chief Executive Committee of DMK.

According to Mr. Krishnasamy, he received a text message from the youth 20 days ago, threatening to ‘finish him off’ unless he paid up. The former MP informed the Deputy Commissioner of the jurisdiction about the threat.

Subsequently, he received a chain of text messages last Tuesday demanding Rs. 10 lakh and warning him that he and his daughter would be killed unless the demand was met. The suspect also sent a bank account number. The former MP again lodged a complaint with the Pattabiram police.

Following the complaint, the police traced the suspect Kennedy (19) at Pakkam village near Thirunindravur. He is pursuing a diploma in a private polytechnic college and his father is a sugarcane vendor. During interrogation, he admitted to have sent the messages to make a quick buck.

Police booked him under Sections 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506-II (Punishment for Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was produced before a jurisdictional magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody.