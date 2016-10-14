On Thursday, Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, flew down by a chartered flight to Chennai to visit the hospital.

Even as Chief Minister Jayalalithaa convalesces, a steady stream of visitors continues to flow into Apollo Hospital where she is undergoing treatment. On Thursday, Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, flew down by a chartered flight to Chennai to visit the hospital. Ms. Ambani arrived at 6.45 p.m. and left 10 minutes later.

‘My CM is fine’

Battling rumours that have been doing the rounds about Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health, the AIADMK has started a social media campaign titled ‘My CM is Fine’.

Powered by the AIADMK’s IT Wing, a link on the party’s official Twitter page enables users to add a frame to their display pictures on the social media site which states ‘No more rumours’. The official Twitter handle of the party has also been tweeting periodical updates.

AIIMS doctors visit

The team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Science including G.C.Khilnani, Professor of Pulmonary Medicine, and Anjan Trikha, professor of anaesthesia and critical care, reached the hospital in a government vehicle at 1.35 p.m. Richard Beale, clinical director and professor of Intensive Care Medicine, at Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, is expected to be back on Friday, as also Nitish Naik, professor of cardiology, AIIMS, it is learnt. There was no bulletin on the health status of Ms. Jayalalithaa on Thursday.

Star visitors

Prominent visitors on Thursday included Sri Ramachandra Medical College Chancellor V.R. Venkatachalam; actor Rajesh; P. Ravi, son of T.R. Parivendar, founder of Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi; Poovai M. Jaganmoorthi of Puratchi Bharatham; and E.R. Eswaran of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi.

