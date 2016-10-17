Bureau of Indian Standards, Southern Regional office, organised a seminar on “standards build trust” to commemorate World Standards Day on Friday. Baldev Raj, director, National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru, spoke on the role of standards in nuclear technology and the need to create awareness about significance of it.

Speakers also elaborated on how various components of standardisation help in the space sector and in determining design and safety requirements in ocean technology. — Staff Reporter

