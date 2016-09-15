The Hindu In School will organise a contest in view of World Ozone Day, which falls on September 16, for school students.

Students of class six to 12 can participate in the contest on the topic ‘My Green Story-What can I do to save the environment’.

The participants have to write about 50 words on the topic. It must be written in pen, scanned and mailed to camlingreenstorycontest@thehindu.co.in. along with a passport size photograph of the participant.

The students should also mention details, including their name, class and school name and city in the scanned note and in the e-mail. The size of the attachments should not exceed 2 MB.

Students may send their entries till September 19 and those entries violating the rules will be disqualified.

Five toppers will be chosen among the contestants. There will be five first runners-up and five second runners-up and 50 consolation prizes given for the contest.