Cities » Chennai

CHENNAI, October 8, 2016
Updated: October 8, 2016 05:38 IST

World of wildcraft, from cats to elephants

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
N. Panneerselvam witha jaguar cub.—FILE Photo:V. Sudershan
N. Panneerselvam witha jaguar cub.—FILE Photo:V. Sudershan

When VVIPs had a problem on the wild side, they dialled this veterinarian from Madurai

From trapping cats that had overrun Rashtrapathi Bhavan to removing palm civets that were annoying a Prime Minister, veterinarian N. Panneerselvam has done it all.

When he was with the National Zoological Park in the capital, he got an unusual assignment from President K.R. Narayanan’s staff: to remove the considerable population of cats that roamed the residence.

“They were all over and I knew it would be difficult to catch all of them. I hit upon the idea of getting the cooks to feed them at one particular place regularly. Soon, they started gathering in that room. I went there and just closed the door, before tranquillizing them,” recalls Madurai-based Panneerselvam, who has recorded his experiences on the wild side in a new book, Koondukku Veliyey (Outside the Cage).

Dr. Panneerselvam got another challenging task, which was to trap two fleet-footed palm civets in a VVIP residence: A.B. Vajpayee, the Prime Minister, had to get them off the lawn before foreign dignitaries arrived for a dinner.

“I caught one big civet, but the other one bolted up a tree.

Using torchlights provided by the Prime Minister’s security guards, I spotted and tranquillised it. The security guards commended my shooting skills,” says Panneerselvam, who also helped set up an eco park in Rashtrapathi Bhavan during A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s tenure.

The vet’s book in Tamil is a first, on wild animals and birds, describing their behaviour in captivity, their diseases and treatments.

It also has a ‘how-to’ on tranquillizing animals.

Voice for tigers

He is keen to dispel the idea, based on the writings of Jim Corbett and others, that tigers are habitual man-eaters. “Wild animals, including tigers, are not man-eaters. They enter human habitations in search of domestic animals when food in the forest gets scarce. Old animals, incapable of hunting may attack humans. In Delhi, where he was the vet when a white tiger killed a man, “the animal was provoked when he threw stones,” he argues.

The veterinarian has helped the Tamil Nadu government when humans were in conflict with elephants, and helped trap a violent elephant that was part of a reception arranged for Chief Minister Jayalalithaa during her previous regime. “It had killed its mahout and there was a proposal to eliminate it. I lured it and tranquillized the animal,” he recalls.

Young vets looking for dynamism in their career should learn to treat wild animals, Dr. Panneerselvam says. “It will offer opportunities to travel around the world,” he promises.

More In: Chennai
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
If you have problem in your locality, solve it together as a city. Join Friends of Chennai, an initiative by The Hindu »
The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

Madras Beats 2016

The Hindu Group is proud to present ‘Madras Beats 2016’, a tribute to our city that remains eternally young. Happy Madras Day! »

Madras Week

Madras Week: A fusion of cultures and persuasions

Madras was, and has been, a crucible of cultures, traditions and beliefs. In the last instalment of our series chronicling the various persons, places and events that shaped the city, we take a... »

Madras Week: City of many firsts and frozen moments

Madras Week: Monuments , memories and milestones

The triumph of Madras

The weave and the wearer

Madras Week: Happy Birthday!

Did you know that Poonamallee was a power centre

Madras Day: An ‘inclusive’ walk through cinema history

Madras Day Feature – Over centuries, the building blocks of the city

Where the waves begin

Read More »

Downtown

Residents of Venkatachalam Nagar in Thirumullavoyal say sullage is draining into the Puzhal lake. Photos: B. Jothi Ramalingam
D. MADHAVAN

Puzhal lake contaminated by sullage

The bunds of Peerkankaranai lake are overrun with shrubs and thorny bushes and garbage is dumped in the lake.

Residents have called for de-silting of Peerkankaranai lake

Bosskey

I owe what I am to Mylapore: Bosskey

No takers for these toilets

An aerial view of the road from Taramani station.
Liffy Thomas

A long journey now made shorter

more »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Chennai

Traffic bottleneck at Kaliamman Koil Street. Photo: K. Pichumani

Traffic chaos a daily affair

The problems of Ward 128 in Virugambakkam, overlap those of its neighbour. Residents of this locality have to contend with the congestion i... »