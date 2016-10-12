The Banyan, a non-governmental organisation working in the field of mental health, observed World Mental Health Day and World Homeless Day, both of which fall on October 10, at Stella Maris College on Saturday.

The organisation conducts outpatient mental health clinics and day care units at the college and has launched new initiatives with users, caregivers and field workers at the helm, a note said.

One of these initiatives is Alliance for Persons with Mental Illness, a user and caregiver-led initiative for advocacy, problem solving and peer-to-peer support, the note said. Quarterly group meetings to consolidate progress and engage in group problem solving will be held.

Expanding services

Also, The Banyan's NALAM initiative, which seeks to address mental health issues by focusing on well-being and alleviation of socio-economic distress, will expand its services for homeless people living with mental illnesses on the streets of Chennai and Kancheepuram.

Basic amenities

The services will include provision of food, water, clothing and other basic amenities, first aid and referrals to hospitals and shelters wherever applicable.

Link workers in the community in Thiruporur, Chennai and Kundrathur, as part of the NALAM initiative, in collaboration with Pudu Vaazhvu Project run by the government of Tamil Nadu, were also felicitated on the occasion.