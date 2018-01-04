Workshops on writing and photography from January 14

more-in

Come January, it’s time to celebrate literature. The Hindu Lit for Life 2018 is back with a range of workshops from creative writing to mobile photography that will be held during the three-day festival from January 14.

The festival will kick off with a session by award-winning author and journalist Claire Scobie on ‘World Building in Fiction’. She will talk about how to create a believable world in fiction and evoke a sense of place and social milieu of characters in the session to be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on January 14.

The second session for the day will be hosted by consultant counsellor and pyschologist Nandini Raman, who will address common issues that worry parents, such as homework vs playtime and the question of too much gadgets. In ‘Parenting Secrets: A Happy Family’, she will also answer questions in the interactive session between 10.30 a.m. and noon.

The following day will have renowned author and translator Jerry Pinto, taking a look at the work that participants may bring along to the workshop and refine it to get closer to the poem idea. The workshop — ‘Getting that poem right’— will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Sir Mutha Concert hall, Harrington Road and is open for participants aged above 18.

Author Paro Anand will take participants through a session on writing reality fiction. ‘In Writing your reality: Finding yourself in fiction’, she will show participants how to put down their thoughts on paper, develop characters and complete their works. This session will be held between 10 a.m. and noon on January 15 and will be open to those aged between 14 and 17.

The fest also has something to offer for photography aficionados. In a two-hour session, Dinesh Khanna, co-founder of the Delhi Photo Festival, will host ‘A Walking Shoot: A Mobile Photography Workshop’. On January 15, from 8 a.m., he will teach how to shoot interesting frames with a phone and enhance images using some mobile applications. This too is open to those aged above 18. There is a registration fee of ₹1,000 per workshop. To register, log on to thehindulfl.com/workshop/.