Work is on at three locations on the stretch that links Tambaram and Sriperumbudur.— Photo: G. Krishnaswamy

The State Highways Department has started building culverts (minor bridges) on Tambaram-Somangalam Road as part of flood mitigation works.

The work is on at three locations on the road and is expected to be completed in less than a month, according to Highways Department officials.

Sources with the department said the proposals to construct five culverts on the road was taken after assessment of flood damage last year.

Ready-to-use reinforced cement concrete (RCC) boxes measuring 10 feet in length and 10 feet in width would be created.

The road that connects Tambaram and Sriperumbudur is around 23 km long and passes through villages such as Somangalam and Amarambedu, and also the temple town of Sriperumbudur.

The road and surrounding areas were devastated during the floods of December 2015.

Residents protest

Residents of Varadharajapuram staged a demonstration on the road some months ago alleging that the State Highways department was neglecting residents’ views on constructing these culverts to satisfy certain vested sections.

Police said they had placed barricades at the entry point from the service road of Chennai Bypass road, but some motorists continue to enter the road by removing them.