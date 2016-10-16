Rs. 4 crore sanctioned for desilting and garbage removal

Waterbodies in Kancheepuram district are set to get a new lease of life as the Water Resources Department has kick-started its annual flood mitigation work ahead of the northeast monsoon.

The work, initiated in many stretches a few days ago, is gaining momentum. Officials said 84 lakes are likely to be spruced up.

Every year, nearly Rs. 4 crore is sanctioned towards desilting and removing floating garbage in various waterways, including the Cooum and Buckingham canal and the surplus courses of the water bodies.

With areas around the Adyar river bearing the brunt of floods last year, much attention is being given to the waterway.

Of the Rs. 10 crore sanctioned for desilting waterways and ensuring free flow of water till December, nearly Rs. 6.38 crore has been allotted towards improving the Adyar.

For the first time in many years, major improvement work is being taken up on the waterway ahead of the monsoon.

Officials of the WRD said several waterbodies in the district, some of them close to Chennai, were identified as vulnerable.

A detailed survey was conducted by a team of experts after the rains filled the tanks and lakes in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

With the monsoon likely to commence in a few days, the work was expedited by District Collector R. Gajalakshmi. She visited a couple of spots including Sevilimedu Lake, which is being spruced up at a cost of Rs. 9.5 lakh.