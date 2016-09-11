Women activists on Saturday gave a representation at the Police Commissioner’s office seeking action against those who indulge in cyber crime and harass women and for preventing suicides like that of Vinupriya.

The activists, under the banner Periyaristic Women Liberation Movement, also complained about an unknown person who had posted a morphed picture of a Standard IX girl on Facebook recently.

N. Naathigan, secretary of the movement, said a person, under the name of ‘KathirVel PMK,’ had posted the picture of the schoolgirl after she gave an interview to news channels highlighting caste discrimination at her school in Anguchettipalayam, Cuddalore district.

‘Crimes on the rise’

“This is a serious issue. Some culprits indulge in blackmailing women by posting their morphed pictures on the internet. Cyber crimes against women are increasing,” said Mr. Naathigan.

Pointing out the suicide of Vinupriya , the activists said such tragedies should not happen again.

They wanted the person named ‘KathirVel PMK’ booked under the provisions of the Information Technology Act.