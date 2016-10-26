A woman has submitted a representation urging the Commissioner of Police to book a criminal case against the administrators of a private school, accusing them of being responsible for her son’s death. She said her son committed suicide as the school administration demanded fees, which his father was not able to pay.

R. Mallika Devi of Porur, the complainant, said her son R. Santhoshkumar (16) was a Class IX student in a private school near Karapakkam. As her husband was not well, the family was not able to pay the fees for last academic year and the school administration did not allow him to write the final examinations. Since he was vexed, the family decided to get a transfer certificate from the school and admit him to a government school. However, the school administration insisted that he pay the entire fees before the transfer certificate was issued and reportedly humiliated his father, she said in the complaint.

Ms. Mallika said her son committed suicide in August as he was not able to continue his studies. The family lodged a complaint with the local police in the first week of September, but they refused to register a case.

Ms. Mallika said the case should be registered immediately and an impartial investigation be conducted by the CB-CID.

She said he took

the extreme step as

the family was

being pressurised to

pay the fees