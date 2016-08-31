Kumaran Nagar police on Tuesday said the preliminary post-mortem report of the 75-year-old woman Sharadha who had died after seeing her neighbour jump from a building in the act of committing suicide, indicated that she had died of cardiac arrest.

In the first information report, police said that Selvam(34), an auto-rickshaw driver, jumped off from the second floor to kill himself. He landed close to Sharadha (75) who was sleeping outside her house in the Government Quarters, Nallankuppam. Roused by her screams, her family members came out of the house and found Sharadha unconscious, and Selvam, seriously injured.

Ananda Raj, Inspector of Kumaran Nagar Police Station, said, “Immediately we took them to the hospital where doctors pronounced Sharada brought dead while Selvam was given treatment for injuries. Sharada’s body was sent for post mortem.”

Police altered the FIR and registered a case against Selvam under Section 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code.

