A woman submitted a representation to the City Police Commissioner seeking to register a criminal case against the anchor of a reality talk show and the private television network for allegedly abetting her father to commit suicide.

N. Radhika of Kannivakkam in Kancheepuram district came with a representation narrating the sequence of events that led to the death of her father Nagappan, who was a driver and estranged from his wife. Ms. Radhika alleged that recently her maternal aunt raised a dispute with her father over a property. The matter was taken to the organisers of Solvathellam Unmai, a reality talk show which deals with emotions, family issues and spot solutions telecast by Zee Tamil Television. The programme is being anchored by Lakshmy Ramakrishnan.

She alleged that the organisers recorded the conversations of the family members illegally without the knowledge of her father. She accused the anchor of using words which tormented her father in the “illegal trial”.

The programme was telecast on August 22 and 23 even though he had opposed it. Unable to bear the mental torture and agony, her father committed suicide on August 23.

Ms. Radhika said the police should alter the suspicious death case to abetment of suicide. She said that her maternal aunt, her daughters, the TV anchor, and the television channel should be booked for the offence.