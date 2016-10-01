The Joint Action Committee Against Anti-people Education Policy (JACAAPEP) held a demonstration on Thursday demanding the withdrawal of the inputs proposed for the Draft National Education Policy by the Ministry of Human Resources and Development.

K. Veeramani, president of Dravidar Kazhagam, Thol Thirumavalavan, president of Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi (VCK) and Peter Alphonse from the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee were among the politicians who participated and addressed the demonstration. Joint Convenor Prince Gajendra Babu said that the inputs for the policy solely focussed on providing alternative means of education for the underprivileged which seemed to be a move to filter and eliminate students from pursuing higher education.

‘An effective policy should focus on opportunities for children from the weaker sections’