The Chennai City Traffic police on Monday assured the Madras High Court that stringent action will be taken against violation of parking rules on NSC Bose road.

The issue pertains to a public interest litigation petition moved by activist ‘Traffic’ K.R. Ramaswamy seeking action against unauthorised parking on the road near the High Court.

In a recent hearing, the First Bench of the court observed that it was unfortunate to note that flag cars, and vehicles with blue beacon lights were parked parallely on the NSC Bose Road, though the allocated parking areas was full and directed the authorities concerned to look into the violation.

When the plea came up for hearing on Monday, the government advocate submitted the action taken on the issue and assured the court of stringent action in future.

Recording the assurance, the Bench closed the plea.