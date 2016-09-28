A white tiger — Rama (5) from Chennai’s Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) — is heading to his new home in Gulab Bagh Zoo, Udaipur, under an animal exchange programme. The Udaipur zoo authorities have sent out two female wolves to Vandalur zoo, taking the population to four, two male and two female.

To help Rama get used to his new home in the Mewar region, AAZP has sent a caretaker along with the tiger. He will convery information regarding his handling techniques to the animal keepers at Udaipur zoo.

As the tiger understands only Tamil, an animal keeper, Chellan, has also been sent along with him, zoo authorities said. A veterinary doctor too is travelling with the tiger, they said.

Zoo authorities said that Rama, who was agile and healthy during his journey, was sent to Udaipur on Monday evening.

White tigers are found in India and China. Both the Royal Bengal Tiger and the White Tiger belong to the same species. A total of 150 white tigers are housed in various zoos across the country. — Staff Reporter