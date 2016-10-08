Panel discusses revival of waterways

Panel discussions and talks on fine arts and water and success stories of reviving waterways dominated the second day of the Chennai Water Forum hosted by Goethe Institute/Max Mueller Bhavan on Saturday.

One among them was a panel discussion hosted by historian Venkatesh Ramakrishnan along with Cooum temples chronicler Padmapriya Baskaran and artist Parvathi Nayar. “We attempted a cultural mapping of Cooum river. We spoke on our journey along the Cooum. We found traces of pre-British civilisations thriving along the river banks. The Indo-Saracenic architecture evolved along the river,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan.

The British constructed many buildings and riversides had been depositors of art by tradition, he said. The discussion also touched upon the temples along the Cooum.

Interactive workshop

V. Suresh, national general secretary of People’s Union for Civil Liberties, also hosted an interactive workshop on water and how it has been slowly commoditised over the years.

The workshop attempted at understanding water as a human right. It tried to drive home the point that water was a common resource not owned by anyone. “We had a small experiment and divided participants into groups to have a dialogue between water and people living in different geographical areas,” he said.

Music concert

The day was interspersed with discussions on relevance of art in public space and the relationship between music and water; poetry reading sessions on water; and brainstorming on projects to revive waterways and water bodies in Chennai and Bengaluru. It had a fitting end with a music concert by T.M. Krishna.

The workshop

also tried to drive home the point

that water is a common resource