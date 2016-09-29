During last year’s floods, amid all the talk about the Chembarambakkam Lake and stormwater drains, there was little reference to the sea.

This is ironic considering that seawater ingress is usually the culprit during most instances of flooding along the coast that follow cyclones or storms.

Last year, however, the sea turned out to be a sort of saviour, with all the floodwater draining into the Bay of Bengal.

“During cyclones, storm surges happen. In Odisha, the surge is so high that the waves reach 5 to 6 metres. Chennai does not experience many such surges because of its coastal contours. Places such as Cuddalore and Nagapattinam, where cyclones usually cross the coast, have high surges that sometimes go up to 2.5 to 3 metres depending on the intensity of the cyclone,” says R. Sundaravadivelu, Department of Ocean Studies, IIT-Madras.

Cleaning of rivers

Last year, along with all the floodwaters, pollutants rushed into the sea thus cleaning the rivers. “Pollution level in the sea was high at that time since industrial pollutants were also washed in. But that got diluted later,” he said.

(With additional reporting by K. Lakshmi)