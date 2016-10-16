A research project seeks to study the process of rebuilding lives in the aftermath of floods

It’s been over 10 months since the floods of December 2015 affected the lives of thousands. However, data regarding the actual impact of the deluge is still lacking and this has hindered planning aimed at helping people back on their feet. This situation may be all set to change with the commencement of data collection by volunteers led by foreign research scholars for a project on post-flood recovery.

After the study, the Corporation will receive data on demography, recovery of households after floods and involvement of stakeholders in recovery efforts.

Franziska Steinberger, a research scholar of Environmental Science ETH Zurich, said a total of 70 flood-affected residents have already been covered in the study this week. Hundreds of residents would be covered in various neighbourhoods. The researchers collect data on the number of residents who are yet to get compensation. Many residents spent a lot of money on repairing damage to household assets. Most of the residents wanted to spend to make their houses flood-prone. However, many are yet to do so. “The study will be completed in March,” said Ms. Steinberger.

The research project has been organised by the Department of Applied Geology at the University of Madras, headed by R. Krishnamurthy and the Climate Policy Group of ETH Zurich, Switzerland, represented by Jonas Joerin.

“The outcome of the research is likely to be used by civic agencies to strengthen the community-authority interplay for effective recovery. This is an assessment of the recovery outcome one year after the floods. This would lead to identification of potential barriers to community involvement in the recovery process,” said N. Mathavan, disaster management expert. The project focusses on the active support and involvement of several agencies, including the Corporation. The research scholars would visit neighbourhoods and request residents to participate in stakeholder meetings. A stakeholder meeting has been planned on December 6 in Mylapore.

The goal of the meeting is to provide an opportunity for residents, governmental officials, representatives from NGOs and local scientists to exchange views on the ongoing recovery efforts and ways to avoid floods.

The study is expected to throw light on who represents residents’ needs for recovery.

The agencies that lead the recovery process are also expected to be identified after the study.