A WhatsApp post praising a woman head constable for chasing down an accused that went viral on Saturday has turned out to be fake. The post narrated how the head constable chased the man who fled from police custody at the Government Stanley Hospital, adding that while two constables were sitting inside, she ran half a kilometre and nabbed him.

Enquiries with the police at the Stanley Hospital Outpost and Fishing Harbour station revealed no such incident had happened.

A police officer said that in reality, a sub-inspector and two constables had taken two accused from the Fishing Harbour station to the court at George Town Complex. After they were remanded, the accused were taken to the hospital for examination. One of the accused tried to flee but was overpowered by the team.

“The duo was later lodged at the Central prison. The woman constable stood attached to the hospital outpost and had no connection to the case”, the officer said.

He blamed miscreants for the message. The police are considering criminal action against those responsible.