What about the vacuum in films then?

With actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan stating their intention to start political parties and enter full- fledged electoral politics in the near future, the Tamil film industry believes that it is at a crossroads and must find replacements for the top most stars. Though actor Kamal Haasan is expected to do Indian – 2 with director Shankar in 2018, apart from Vishwaroopam 2 and Sabaash Naidu, there is an overwhelming belief that actors Ajith and Vijay will step up and take over their places.

Producer G. Dhananjayan says Vijay and Ajith aren’t that far behind in terms of reach and impact. “It is only natural that they take over,” he said, adding, “But, we also need well-known stars to at least do 25 films in total to take care of 25 weekends in a year.” This would mean that others will have to average at least three films a year. While actors too seem to want to do more films, they blame a lack of professionalism and talent in the industry for not doing so.

Asked what was stopping him from doing more movies a year, actor Jiiva says most heroes would like to do more films, but it is not always easy to find the right script worthy enough to invest time and effort. “Sometimes, I get the feeling that perhaps the person pitching the script to me is not fully prepared. So I only do films when I am fully convinced that the material would work the way it is intended. Who wouldn’t want to do four films a year? But the industry definitely needs more skilled writers, directors and other technicians. We need good content and more professionalism,” he says.

A thrust on professionalism would actually open doors for newer and younger talent, says Mr. Dhananjayan.

“For example, actor Sivakarthikeyan’s market is growing phenomenally, and he has to carefully plan and ‘build up’ each of his films. What this would lead to is the entry of many young faces into the industry. Younger actors, such as Gautham Karthik and Atharva, will get more opportunities,” he says.

But, why are younger actors, who have their own production houses, doing fewer films? Hema Rukmani, whose production house Thenandal Studios Limited made actor Vijay’s Mersal, among the biggest blockbusters in Tamil cinema, says skyrocketing audience expectation is the main reason for long production schedules. “As a production house, we have done over 100 films in the last 40 years, which on average means two or three films a year. We are presently doing six films simultaneously, which are in various stages of production. Balancing projects is not easy, but possible,” she adds.

“When stars grow in stature, they have to be wary of the kind of films they do and they rightfully become choosy. The audience also expects good quality films. So films have to be made more meticulously nowadays. We also have to choose interesting scripts and put together a good star cast,” adds Ms. Hema Rukmani.