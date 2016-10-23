: With the depression over east-central Bay of Bengal playing spoilsport, the north-east monsoon may not set in until October 27, meteorologists say.

However, some parts of southern Tamil Nadu may receive rains because of the proximity of the system to the Andaman and Nicobar islands. Otherwise, the State may largely have dry weather. Chennai too will have cloudy sky for two days. The day temperature will continue to hover around 35 degree Celsius till Monday, officials of the Meteorological Department said.

There is a possibility for a wet spell close to Deepavali.

Chennai has registered only 20 mm of rainfall this month However, an overnight heavy spell towards the month-end may cover the deficit. On an average, Chennai has 10 rainy days during October.

While the delay in monsoon would mean a longer wait for better drinking water supply, farmers are concerned about lower yield due to dry weather.