“We usually collect money from our clients once in a couple of days or once every week. So, we are happy to provide services on credit, said K. Prema, who runs a small ironing shop.

Even as people are coming to terms with the announcement of demonitisation and attempting to procure currency of smaller denominations, local and neighbourhood services are going the extra mile to offer services and goods on credit in many parts of the State.

For regular customers of services such as local grocers, vegetable vendors and even tailors, services on credit have come to the rescue.

As retail grocery shopkeepers are going through a tough time in accepting currency notes of higher denomination, M. Paul, a shopkeeper in Perambur said that he was giving provisions to regular customers on credit. “It has, however, become a burden for me to give mostly on credit as wholesalers won’t accept credit. I also need small change to do daily business. Sale is dull as many customers don’t have change for small purchases,” he said.

S. Logeswari, a washerwoman in Peerkankaranai, said that she too had allowed all her customers credit. “Only a few paid in notes of Rs. 100, which would be just about enough for us to procure coal and continue ironing. We are hoping that the situation settles down and people are able to pay up,” she said.

With most ATMs and banks handing out notes of Rs. 2,000, the serious shortage of notes of lower denominations has put taxi drivers such as M. Sivakumar in remote Vengalam village in Perambalur district to severe hardship. “I had to keep going on trips as well as exchange notes, which was quite challenging. I was unable to refuse Rs. 500 notes from customers as those who hired taxis usually were in an emergency,” he said. Some customers he knew told him that they would take the change from him later.

Many people including Abdul, a two-wheeler mechanic in Vadapalani, said that he had closed his shop till Monday as he did not want to end up in trouble by accepting Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. Some tea vendors too shut shop after they ran out of change to give customers who were handing over notes of higher denominations.

E. Sundar, secretary of the Chennai Metropolitan Teashop Owners Association, said, “I suffered a loss of Rs.1,500 on the first day after demonetisation was announced as many people sought food and drink on credit or wanted to exchange higher denomination notes. I didn’t have a choice except to agree for credit even for those who were not regular customers and some have not returned the money yet. Sales have dipped by 20 to 25 per cent,” he said.

People who have the Rs. 2,000 notes are finding it tough to get change. “Some are willing to take three notes of Rs. 500 rupee for the five Rs. 100 notes that come with it,” said a vendor in Chindadripet.