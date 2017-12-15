‘We are taking strong measures to check money distribution’

more-in

Praveen P. Nair, an IAS officer who was recently posted as Returning Officer for the December 21 bypolls in Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency for the second time, says all possible measures are being taken by the Election Commission to ensure free and fair poll in the constituency. He had replaced K. Veluchamy, following a controversy over the rejection of nomination papers of actor Vishal. In an interview with The Hindu on Thursday, Mr. Nair, under whose watch the bypoll in the constituency was rescinded earlier this year, said all complaints are being examined. Excerpts.

You were the Returning Officer of the same constituency earlier this year before the bypoll was rescinded by the Election Commission citing distribution of money to voters. Do you think the situation has improved now?

We are taking all possible efforts to ensure that the bypoll is held free and fair. We are taking strong measures.

An FIR was filed against certain individuals including the Chief Minister and some Ministers on your complaint as the Returning Officer earlier this year. What is its status?

Since I moved to other post later on and have taken charge only now as Returning Officer for this bypoll, I haven’t been following up on that case.

There are allegations of pressure cookers (the poll symbol of Independent candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran) being distributed on a large scale in the constituency...

Yes, there are such reports about pressure cookers and we are looking into all those complaints.

There are allegations that voters are being given money outside the R.K. Nagar constituency to evade surveillance. How do you plan to tackle this menace?

We are looking into every complaint we have received. We are taking action on all complaints and we are making surprise checks.

If the distribution of money is not contained despite all measures taken by the Commission, would the bypoll be cancelled?

We are taking every possible effort with our resources to ensure that distribution of money does not happen.

Have the candidates been apprised of the EVMs?

We are holding a meeting for candidates on Friday to have a mock drill of the functioning of the machines. They will be apprised as to how the machines function and their doubts would be cleared.