The rashly driven vehicle left a few others injured; the driver who fled the scene has been arrested

In a gruesome accident, three girl students were mowed down by a rashly driven Metrowater tanker at Guindy when they were walking towards Chellammal College for Women, about 50 meters away.

The tanker was proceeding from Guindy to Saidapet. After crossing the Guindy Bridge, the vehicle crushed them to death and then crashed into an autorickshaw and two two-wheelers near the SPIC building.

The lorry veered to the right side of the road and crashed into the median beneath Metro Rail pillars and came to a screeching halt several meters away from the spot where it killed the girls.

“The cleaner of the vehicle jumped out of the speeding lorry and after the lorry came to halt, the driver fled from the scene,” said Kumar, an eyewitness in a nearby office. Passers-by and police personnel on duty came to the rescue of the victims who were lying in a pool of blood. All of them were rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital.

The dead were identified as L. Chitra (20), C. Asha Shruthi (20), third year B.Com students, and M.Gayathiri (19), a second year B.Com student.

Two students, Jayshree and Meena, and two others who were walking on the road, Savararaj (65) and Omanakutttan (40), were injured.

The girls got down at Guindy Bus Stand and Railway Station and were walking towards the college to attend classes in the second shift, which started at 2 p.m

The driver of the tanker Rajendran (40) of Virugambakkam has been arrested.