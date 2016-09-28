Over 50 experts from India, Germany and Korea will participate in the Chennai Water Forum that will be held from October 6-8. The event will be organised by Goethe Institut at Kalakshetra Foundation.

The Forum, an open platform on water, urbanisation and ecology with a multidisciplinary approach, is being organised as part of ‘Embrace Our River’ and will have three days of participatory workshops, panel discussions, presentations, exhibitions and concerts, said a press release here.

It would bring together people from varied backgrounds and experts in water management. It aims to create a new dialogue on water and urbanisation, change mindsets and imaginations and to encourage action for a city with clean water. The Forum promises to raise challenging questions and evolve a new perspective on water, the release said.

