DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Saturday said the immediate need in Tamil Nadu was water for samba crop in the delta region and it should be released under the supervision of the Cauvery Management Board.

Though he welcomed the order of the Supreme Court directing Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs for six days and form the Cauvery Water Management Board, Mr Karunanidhi said it was not adequate for samba crop.

Mr. Karunanidhi said that as per the final award of the Cauvery Tribunal, water should be shared among Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Pat for Army

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army on successfully carrying out operations against Pakistan-based terrorist organisations across the Line of Control.

“The Prime Minister and the Indian Army have proved that there was a limit to tolerance and launched counter-attack in areas under Pakistan control. Seven terrorist camps were destroyed and a number of terrorists and Pakistan Army officials supporting them were killed. I congratulate Mr. Modi and the Indian Army,” Mr. Karunanidhi said in a statement.