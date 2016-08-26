WEATHER-BEATEN: Abandoned houses in Tiruvottiyur Kuppam bear testimony of the natural calamities that struck the area in the past. Photo: R. Ragu.

Memories of the destruction caused by cyclones remains fresh in the minds of the residents of Ward 9. The remnants of such disasters seem to have instilled a permanent sense of fear among the residents. The abandoned houses along the sea coast in Tiruvottiyur Kuppam stand testimony to their sufferings.

“Even though the heavy flooding in December last year did not cause any major damage in the ward, the residents are scared because the neighbouring wards suffered badly,” said D. Dayanithi, a resident.

The ward is geographically at a higher elevation facilitating runoff during heavy rains. However, the development of major expressways such as Ennore Expressway has reportedly started causing inundations because of inadequate stormwater drains.

Another resident, B. Mary said that she had lost her home when the Ennore Expressway project was implemented a few years ago. Though she received alternative accommodation elsewhere, she was forced to return to the old ward after losing her livelihood.

“The construction of stormwater drains is delayed. The Ennore Expressway has been built at a great height. So the water level rises during the rains,” said Ms. Mary.

Corporation Councillor M. Dhanaramesh said he has requested the Highways Department to complete the stormwater drain project along Ennore Expressway before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Residents said the frequent movement of heavy vehicles was bothering them especially during night hours. They have also requested the reconstruction of the marker on Pattinatharkoil Street in Tiruvottiyur.

The ward does not have any large scale industries but workers of most of the industries in north Chennai reside here. They have sought more bus and minibus services.

The burial ground for most of the wards in the neighbourhood is located here and the residents’ request for its modernisation has not been accepted yet.

Mosquito density has reportedly been leading to frequent outbreak of fever in the neighbourhood.

Most of the interior roads have been relaid. LED streetlights have been installed along all the roads. But, infrastructure for drinking water supply and drainage network is yet to be commissioned. Mr. Dhanaramesh said the work would be completed this year.