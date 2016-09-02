The areas coming under Division 40 of Tondiarpet Zone, measuring not even half-a-square-kilometre, enjoy the best of the civic infrastructure amenities in the city. It is a known fact that areas in north Chennai, until a few years ago, suffered from bad roads, overflowing sewage, lack of piped water supply, low voltage problem and poor sanitation.

But this scenario has changed at least in this division because the ward forms part of the seven divisions covering R.K. Nagar constituency of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. To crown the upgrading of this division and provide higher education facilities in the neglected part of the city was the opening of the government arts and science and polytechnic colleges.

T. Manohar, a resident of VOC Nagar 5th Link Street, Old Washermenpet, said a major portion of the ward was developed by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) for working class population. As a majority of the residents here fall under low-income groups, the division suffered from poor civic amenities including lack of piped water supply and rainwater stagnation on streets even after a drizzle. He said, despite the population in the division still remaining in the lower-income brackets, the government authorities have been focussing on initiating civic infrastructure works like paving new roads, constructing stormwater drains and relaying the water and sewage pipelines.

J. Lalitha, Councillor of Ward 40, said that as this ward falls under the Chief Minister’s constituency, it has helped in carrying out several development works. She listed out several works that have been executed, including relaying roads in over 120 streets, developing parks in the lands allotted for the Open Space Reservation, construction of stormwater drain and introducing small buses in this area. To overcome the issue of low voltage and repeated power failure, 15 new distribution transformers have been installed in various places in the division.

Among the other development activities she said the anganwadis have been constructed with tiled floors and that they have all the facilities like in private pre-primary schools. Taking into consideration the need for clean water in these areas, the Chennai Corporation has opened an Amma Kudineer stall and also, one more Amma Unavagam is under construction to help people get subsidised food, she added.