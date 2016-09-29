Ward Watch

Residents in 11 slums constitute around 80 per cent of the population of ward 53 that covers areas such as Basin Bridge in the vicinity of Mint Junction. Real estate development is restricted to a few bus routes near the junction, with multi-storied residential buildings. The north Chennai regional office of the Greater Chennai Corporation is located in the ward. But most of the residents of the ward do not seem to the enjoy the benefits of infrastructure development projects.

There is a marked difference in the quality of interior roads and bus routes. Most of the interior roads in the ward are used by slum residents. The traffic congestion in the seven bus routes of the ward is severe.

The 26-acre burial ground in Moolakothalam in ward 53 is said to be the largest in India. But the encroachments are increasing, reducing the area by nearly three acres. More land grabbing is under way. The authorities are yet to take action to prevent the encroachments.

“The Mint flyover was expected to ease traffic congestion. But logjams are a regular feature during rush hour,” said A. Sekar, a resident.

The risk to public health is high because of reduced residual chlorine level caused by the damaged Metrowater network near slum areas. Chennai Corporation health officials have been asked to check residual chlorine levels in the area frequently. Coordination between Metrowater and public health officials has improved significantly, reducing public health risk, officials say.

The frequency of bus services to other parts of the city continues to improve with every election, said residents. But many of them want more small bus services.

High population density and unauthorised construction of buildings has led to sewage overflow. After the floods, the Buckingham Canal was cleaned. Distribution of mosquito nets has also helped reduce vector-borne diseases. Residents though are worried about the upcoming monsoon and whether enough work has been done by authorities to prevent floods.