An eco-park that is being built on a 5.5 acre plot in Bharathi Nagar is expected to boost lung space in the locality. Photo: V. Ganesan

While road insfrastructure has improved, the lack of adequate buses has proved to be a great inconvenience.

Tondiarpet zone, where ward 47 is located, has a large number of slum tenements and civic development lagged considerably until a few years ago. Things started to change in north Chennai with the expansion of the Corporation and more so, after Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was elected from R.K. Nagar Assembly constituency.

While improvement of road infrastructure has been a positive factor in many of the wards, issues concerning sanitation, access to public transport and uninterrupted power supply still remain.

The population of ward 47 in Tondiarpet mainly comprises the economically underprivileged and one of their main issues is lack of proper public transport that affects their search and pursuit of livelihoods.

T. Murugesan, a resident of Ranganathapuram slum tenement in Korukkupet, complained that the Metropolitan Transport Corporation was not running enough bus services. Despite the construction of the Korukkupet flyover, the narrow Basin Bridge Road was the reason MTC buses were not being operated. The subway can accommodate only small cars, he said.

Civic officials said that the road infrastructure in the ward has been improved over the past five years and a new Amma Unavagam had been set up at Sigirinthapalayam. A number of hut along the Buckingham Canal had been affected during the flooding after the rain of December last year. To prevent flooding, the civic body is desilting the canals and stormwater drain network.

There is a plan to set up a polytechnic and science and arts colleges in wards that fall under R.K. Nagar constituency, officials said. A mega park called Amma Environment park in Barathi Nagar is coming up on 5.5 acres at a cost of Rs. nine crore, civic officials added.