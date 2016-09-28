Ward Watch

The delay in implementing sewer and drinking water pipelines in Ward 193 of Thoraipakkam zone has left the Neelankarai Link Road battered, much to the chagrin of the residents.

“We are planning to stage a road blockade on Rajiv Gandhi Salai soon. A few residents had to send their elders to relatives’ homes since ambulances cannot enter the road due to the work being carried out by Chennai Metrowater. It does not even look like a road,” rued a resident. The alternative road to reach Rajiv Gandhi Salai, the C.L. Mehta Road is no better.

Corporation officials, however, said that only last week the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) had sent a work completed letter to them. They had been given permission to lay drains even before the area came under the expanded Chennai Corporation. “We have already deployed earthmovers to make the road motor worthy. Orders have also been issued to lay a cement concrete road,” and official said.

Cement concrete roads that have been laid in the area have sharp edges and at times, vehicles, while manoeuvring the narrow turns, accidentally get off the road and find it difficult to get back since the sides of the roads are quite steep. “I regularly help motorists get back on to the roads. Even if earth is filled along the roads it would help motorists as well as pedestrians,” said Mani, a mechanic.

Since the Buckingham Canal runs along the ward, residents complain of mosquito menace. “Stagnant water on vacant plots are also becoming breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said Selvam, a resident of MCN Nagar.

Even though the locality is populated, chain snatching incidents are on the rise. “There are good streetlights and the police come on regular rounds, but even then, chain snatching incidents happen frequently,” said V. Parthiban, general secretary, Sri Sai Nagar Makkal Sangam.