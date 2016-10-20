The merger of the ward with the Corporation did not lead to the sewage problem being solve. File photo

Expansion of underground drainage is the key demand.

There is no contention that a number of wards in the city suburbs that were a part of the urban and rural local bodies have witnessed improvement after their merger with the Chennai Corporation in 2011.

“But, not our ward,” clarifies K. Singaram of Ramakrishna Nagar in Ward 5. This locality, which was part of the Tiruvottiyur Municipality five years ago, is now part of Tiruvottiyur Zone of Greater Chennai Corporation. According to residents like Mr. Sekar, there had been a visible improvement in the quality of roads, but that holds true only for the arterial stretches, .

Just like in other populated wards in North Chennai, residents’ grievances are many. They include poor garbage disposal, inadequate water supply and lack of good roads. However, if there is one problem that eclipses the others, affecting every single one of the 25,000 people in this ward, it is sewage overflow.

“After the ward’s merger with the Greater Chennai Corporation, we were hopeful that these issues would be resolved, but all our hopes were short-lived. Now, all that we want is to have the overflowing sewage problem permanently solved,” said a ruling party member, preferring not to be named.

A resident of Gandhi Nagar Road, he said, problems were worse in localities along the railway track, especially near Wimco Nagar station. Even after five years, the government was unable to provide an underground drainage network in most places, while in a few others, the project was undertaken for less than two years.

Despite being located close to the shoreline, rainwater stagnated during the monsoon, due to the crumbling stormwater drain network. Expanding the underground drainage project to their ward and upgrading the stormwater drain network were the immediate demands residents of this ward seek, he said.

About another issue, S. Indra, a resident of Ernavur, said people living close to Wimco Nagar found that mosquito menace was unbearable. “We are no longer sit outside our homes in the evening,” she said.