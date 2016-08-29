It’s been 30 years since Sivagami and her family settled at Mahalakshmi Nagar in Manali New Town. But the family has been surviving one ordeal after another since then.

The latest is that over 300 families residing in Mahalakshmi Nagar and the nearby Masoodi Street have been asked to vacate their houses by Corporation officials. “The officials have promised to provide us alternative housing, but what we have been asking for is a house in the same area. Our children’s school and our livelihood are here,” said 60-year-old Sivagami.

Most residents claim that they are still recovering from the flood that hit the city last year. A few are busy rebuilding their houses and the rest are struggling to eke out a living. “I had a small poultry farm with 100 hens and a few cows, but all died during the floods. I have been doing odd jobs ever since,” said S. Shankar, who lives in a one- room shanty with his two children, wife and mother. “Most of us did not even receive the compensation of Rs.5,000 that was given to flood victims. We are rebuilding our life from scratch,” he said.

Another issue highlighted by the residents is the lack of public toilets in and around the locality. “When we asked the local authorities, they told us that there was no need to build one here as we will soon be moved out. We have been voting in every election, for decades. Still, when we seek help we are shut down and called encroachers,” said C. Lakshmi, a resident of Masoodi Street. “The people here, especially women, are badly in need of toilets in this area,” she said.

Residents added that despite living in the area for decades, they received electricity supply only five years ago. “That too after my two teenage grandsons died of snake bite. Had the authorities heard our plea, my grandsons would have been alive and working today,” said 65-year-old Rajamma, holding back her tears.

Councillor K. Vanitha (PMK) said that Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board had conducted a survey in the area and talks are on to relocate the residents to Athipattu, 10 km away from the present settlement.

“They had encroached upon the land ages ago and will soon be relocated,” said the junior engineer. “We will also be opening new public toilets in the locality in the coming week,” he added.