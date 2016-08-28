The merger with the Chennai Corporation has given a fresh lease of life to the infrastructure, particularly roads.

One of the most striking aspects of Ward No. 30 in Madhavaram is the change in the condition of roads over the past five years.

The merger with the Chennai Corporation has given a fresh lease of life to the infrastructure here, particularly roads.

Many roads under the Madhavaram Zone, which were just mud stretches earlier, have been blacktopped. While appreciating it, residents also complain that a few areas are yet to be provided with water supply and drainage network.

B. Murugan, a resident, said pipelines are yet to be laid in a few areas such as Thirumurugan Nagar, Roja Nagar, Bhagavat Singh Street and St. Joseph Garden for drainage and water supply. As the localities are rich in groundwater resources, residents are managing with water from borewells and street water supply. “We have been waiting for the facilities for several years now,” he said.

Many areas do not have a stormwater drain network. S. Saraswathi, a resident, recalled her house remaining under water for many days during last year’s floods as the interior roads did not have any means for draining floodwater.

The Madhavaram bus terminus has undergone much improvement over the years. However, residents want better connectivity. R. Ramesh of Roja Nagar said, “We have only one bus to Tambaram. This must be extended to Mahabalipuram. Though Red Hills and Manali are neighbouring localities, they are not properly connected. Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses must be operated through MRH Road to Red Hills.”

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) councillor D. Dakshinamoorthy said that construction of stormwater a drain on MRH Road and linking it to the Kodungaiyur drain helped prevent the floods in several areas. Tendering was on to provide stormwater drains in areas such as Pukhraj Nagar. Most roads have been laid and the process is on to expedite water supply and drainage projects.

“We are taking steps to provide connections to areas that have been covered with pipelines. Parks in VRD Nagar, Sivasakthi Nagar and Ring Road Housing Sector are also being spruced up.”

Ward details

Ward No.: 30

Zone: 3-Madhavaram

Population: 25,000

Voters: 15,000

Area: 3 sq. km.

Important boundaries: Madhavaram bus terminus, Alex Nagar colony, S.V. Koil Street, KKR Garden and 100 Feet Road.

Number of Streets: 130

Number of parks: 3

Garbage collection: 9 tonnes /day

Bus route roads: Madhavaram Red Hills Road

Amma canteen: 1

Councillor: D. Dhakshinamoorthy (AIADMK) (9445467030)

Junior Engineer: 9445190330