A maintenance worker was killed after a compound wall collapsed at Lakshmi Nagar, Porur, on Saturday night.

A officer of the SRMC Police Station said that Elumalai (53) of Vellore was repairing an underground telephone cable that was damaged during the digging of a stormwater drain in Anna Street, Lakshmi Nagar. He along with a few others were working near the dug up portion when the compound wall suddenly collapsed. Elumalai was caught under the debris and killed on the spot.

Fire and rescue personnel from the Virugambakkam station rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. The police filed a case and sent the body to SRMC Hospital for post-mortem.— Staff Reporter