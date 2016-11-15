The Tamil Film Producers Council temporarily suspended Nadigar Sangam’s general secretary and proprietor of Vishal Film Factory, actor Vishal, from primary membership on Monday for criticising the functioning of its office-bearers in an interview in a Tamil magazine.

A notice circulated by TFPC among the media said that Vishal had made disparaging comments against office-bearers.

The notice further said that actor Vishal’s comments have affected the ‘unity and discipline’ of the Council and he had been temporarily suspended since his clarification on the issue was not satisfactory.

Reacting to his suspension on Monday, Vishal said that he was more surprised than shocked at having been suspended for his comments.

“I made those comments colloquially in the interview. Actor Karunas made similar comments, will they take same action against him? I will face this legally,” he said.

He further said that he will continue to raise questions about the functioning of the producer’s council for the larger good of the film industry.

“I don’t have any personal enmity with TFPC president Kalaipuli S. Thanu. It is my democratic right to raise questions. The producers council must come together as a group, a single unit, to see how the business of Tamil film industry can grow,” he said.

Asked if he would contest elections due to be held for various positions in TFPC in January next year, Vishal refused to confirm the possibility but appealed to the current office-bearers to conduct elections.

“Since I have been suspended, I can't say now. But, definitely, a team comprising of younger producers will contest in the elections. A lot needs to be done in the area of piracy and we will fight against the current office bearers,” he said.

Alleging that the current office-bearers of the producers’ council did not take any effort to curb piracy, he said, “Around seven movies were captured on camera at the PVR Orion mall in Bangalore. What action have they taken? Nothing. We will keep raising these questions and present a manifesto to the members before the elections in January.”