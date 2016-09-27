The Principal Sessions Court here on Monday dismissed the bail plea moved by Vikash Anand, who was arrested for causing an accident resulting in the death of a 29-year-old autorickshaw driver and injuries to eight others.

According to Vikash, he was only a passenger in the Porsche car driven by his friend. He claimed that the accident occurred when the driver swerved the car to avoid hitting a boulder placed in the middle of the road without any sign.

Following the accident Vikash, and his friend T. Charankumar were arrested under Sections 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 109 (abetment), and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the IPC. Claiming that the police registered a case against him, who was just a passenger in the car, the petitioner wanted the court to enlarge him on bail.