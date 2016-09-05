Vijay’s last outing, ‘Theri’, directed by Atlee, had proved to be a success at the box office.

The title of Actor Vijay’s 60 film was revealed on Sunday as ‘Bhairava’, along with the first look poster. Being the actor’s 60 movie, fans had been speculating for the last few months about the title of the film, which is being directed by Bharathan. Social media was abuzz after two movie posters made their way online. The release date of the movie remains unconfirmed.

Bharathan had previously collaborated with the actor ‘Azhagiya Tamizh Magan’. ‘Bhairava’ will see Keerthy Suresh starring opposite the actor while music will be by Santhosh Narayanan.

