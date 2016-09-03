Additional charge:Maharashtra Governor Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao, who took oath as acting Governor of Tamil Nadu, presenting a bouquet to Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Raj Bhavan on Friday.— Photo: V. Ganesan

Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao, Governor of Maharashtra, assumed office as acting Governor of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court S.K. Kaul administered oath of office to him at a function attended by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, her cabinet colleagues, Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal and secretaries of various departments.

Senior BJP leaders, including State president Tamilisai Soundararajan and former president L. Ganesan, attended the event.

The Governor’s wife C.H. Vinodha and their son Vivek Chennamaneni and daughter-in-law Charitha attended the function. Earlier, Ms. Jayalalithaa received the new Governor at the Airport. She called on the outgoing Governor K. Rosaiah.