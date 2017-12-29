Vetrivel’s advance bail plea adjourned to Jan. 3

more-in

The Madras High Court on Thursday adjourned to January 3 the hearing on an anticipatory bail application preferred by disqualified MLA P. Vetrivel, in a case booked against him by the Anna Square police here for having released a 20-second video footage of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on December 20.

Justice R. Pongiappan deferred the hearing after the government counsel sought time to get instructions from the police. Though the government counsel urged the court to adjourn the case to January 5, the petitioner’s counsel prayed the court to give a short adjournment since there was an imminent threat of the police resorting to arrest.

The First Information Report (FIR) had been booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by N. Panneerselvam, secretary to Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry probing into circumstances that led to Ms. Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation and the medical treatment provided till her death on December 5, 2016.

The video released by Mr. Vetrivel, a day before the by-election to R.K. Nagar Assembly constituency, purportedly showed Ms. Jayalalithaa on a hospital bed and he claimed that the video was obtained by him from V.K. Sasikala, through her nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran sometime in “February/March” this year.